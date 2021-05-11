GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.62 million.
NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
