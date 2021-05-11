GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.62 million.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.28.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

