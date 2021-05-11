Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $484.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

