Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18.

