Greenleaf Trust Purchases 721 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $149.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.24. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.