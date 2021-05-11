Greenleaf Trust Has $729,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $270.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.41 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

