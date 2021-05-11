Greenleaf Trust Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

NYSE DEO opened at $183.41 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $184.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

