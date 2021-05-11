Greenleaf Trust Has $595,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sysco were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,223.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

