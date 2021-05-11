Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $330.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $128.92 and a one year high of $353.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.81.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

