Greenleaf Trust Buys 407 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $217.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

