Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,166 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $697,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Church & Dwight by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.