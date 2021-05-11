Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.78. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:UKW opened at GBX 133.81 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. Greencoat UK Wind has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.65 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

