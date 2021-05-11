Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.78. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:UKW opened at GBX 133.81 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. Greencoat UK Wind has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.65 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Dividend History for Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.