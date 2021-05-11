Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Great-West Lifeco traded as high as C$36.55 and last traded at C$36.49, with a volume of 61566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.26.

GWO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.95.

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings acquired 366,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at C$108,059.69. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

