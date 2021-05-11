Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$38.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GWO. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.50 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.95.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWO opened at C$36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$19.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.37. The stock has a market cap of C$33.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Insiders have purchased a total of 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 over the last quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.