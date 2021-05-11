Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$38.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.95.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon purchased 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

