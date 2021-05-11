Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $30.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

