Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Insider Douglas W. Marrs Sells 2,200 Shares

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,063. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $777.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

