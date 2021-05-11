Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$89.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$81.49 and last traded at C$81.40, with a volume of 10459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.02.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

