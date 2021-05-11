Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grand Canyon Education in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of LOPE opened at $94.36 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 58.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 26.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $107,250,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

