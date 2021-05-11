Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.75

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 2774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

The firm has a market cap of $620.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

