Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones Sells 7,997 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $825,210.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,753,314.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 207.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.54. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

