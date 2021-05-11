Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) traded up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.35. 2,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDFF. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

