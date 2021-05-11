Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

GSBD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,422. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

