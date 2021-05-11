Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSBD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at $323,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

