Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $10.36

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $10.70. Gold Fields shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 66,357 shares trading hands.

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 45.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,306,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after buying an additional 725,556 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 16.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,059,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,880 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 22.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 56.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 263,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.