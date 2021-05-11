Glynn Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Glynn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,652 shares during the period. Smartsheet makes up about 4.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $50,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 92,960 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 14,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.41.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $555,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,739.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,766 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,738 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.