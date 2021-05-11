Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.53.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE:GMED opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $4,913,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.