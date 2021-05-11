Globus Medical, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

GMED has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $71.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

