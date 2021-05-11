Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $66.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.53.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.05. 409,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,181. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311 over the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

