Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.53.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of GMED traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.05. 409,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,181. Globus Medical has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

