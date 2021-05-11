Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Shares Purchased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILN. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000.

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.77. 144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13.

