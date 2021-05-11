Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Eric Fink Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Eric Fink acquired 500 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $18,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,911.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $200,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

