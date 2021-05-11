GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 461,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,901. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

