Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. 3,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,624. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $758.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.