Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

GILD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. 359,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.