Ghost (GHOST) Market Cap Tops $7.70 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $265,121.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00060049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00107588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.91 or 0.00786063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.91 or 0.09259140 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,313,446 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.