GFS Advisors LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 56.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.79. 4,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,563. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $163.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

