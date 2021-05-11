GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,615 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 2.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

KHC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 99,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $44.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

