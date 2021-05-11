GFS Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $49.25 on Tuesday, reaching $2,292.41. The company had a trading volume of 45,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,136. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,246.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,956.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.