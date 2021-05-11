GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,582 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 4.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 254,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,956,094.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,648 shares of company stock worth $47,657,847. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $7.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.58. 37,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

