GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,295 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 848,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,877,539. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

