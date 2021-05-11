GFS Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercury General by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.70. 583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,015. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCY shares. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

