Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

GERN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

