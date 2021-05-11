GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

GOVX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

