Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

