Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.Genpact also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.270-2.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

G stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $46.88. 1,933,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Genpact has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.56%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,294,447. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

