Genasys (GNSS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, analysts expect Genasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $188.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.68.

GNSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

