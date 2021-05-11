Genaro Network Hits One Day Volume of $1.71 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $14.48 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00083790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00060640 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00107322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.37 or 0.00797387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.19 or 0.09084154 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

