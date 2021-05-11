GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.66 ($37.24).

G1A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A stock opened at €36.41 ($42.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 52-week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.07.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.