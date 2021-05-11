GDS Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,652 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average volume of 1,178 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.37.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.15. 50,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. GDS has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.87.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GDS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.