GCN Coin (GCN) Trading Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $150,767.04 and $15.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.65 or 0.00637082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002425 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

